Luis Rivera is Ready to Manage

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h

New Brooklyn Cyclones Manager Luis Rivera sits down with Mike Janela to talk about his excitement to take the reins as a minor league manager and what he’s l...

Mets Merized
Eight Outfielders the Mets Could Target Post Lockout

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 39m

Last week, Mets manager Buck Showalter mentioned the possibility of the Mets bringing in another outfielder when the lockout ends.“[The outfield] is something we have talked about, where we

WFAN
LISTEN: Sal Licata just doesn't like Oliver Perez

by: Sal Licata Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Sal Licata hates Oliver Perez, who announced he will retire after playing in the Mexican League in 2022…but why? Well, Sal and Fleegs looked back on a game in 2007 that set the tone for hatred, and then some.

Oregon Live
Major League Baseball makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies - oregonlive.com

by: Ronald Blum | undefined Oregon Live 4h

Owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later.

Defector
Matt Harvey At The End

by: David Roth Defector 4h

Early last season, Matt Harvey pitched in Queens for the first time since the Mets traded him away in 2018. Mets fans, who had hitched some heavy hopes to Harvey back when he was arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball in the early middle of the last decade, once the starting pitcher in the […

SNY Mets

Reacting to Monday's MLB-MLBPA negotiations | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

On SportsNite, John Harper tells Michelle Margaux, there's not much "buzz" emanating from MLB labor negotiations and minimal movement from either side. Harpe...

Mets 360

Attacking self-fulfilling prophecies and paint-by-number managing

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

Attacking self-fulfilling prophecies and paint-by-number managing

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

Empire Sports Media
Mets could target two sluggers after the lockout: one of them is an old friend

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5h

The New York Mets have a very strong lineup, but they may not be done adding pieces to it: they have been linked with a couple of sluggers

