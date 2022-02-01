- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LISTEN: Sal Licata just doesn't like Oliver Perez
by: Sal Licata — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Sal Licata hates Oliver Perez, who announced he will retire after playing in the Mexican League in 2022…but why? Well, Sal and Fleegs looked back on a game in 2007 that set the tone for hatred, and then some.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Eight Outfielders the Mets Could Target Post Lockout
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 38m
Last week, Mets manager Buck Showalter mentioned the possibility of the Mets bringing in another outfielder when the lockout ends.“[The outfield] is something we have talked about, where we
Luis Rivera is Ready to Manage
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
New Brooklyn Cyclones Manager Luis Rivera sits down with Mike Janela to talk about his excitement to take the reins as a minor league manager and what he’s l...
Major League Baseball makes slight moves as threat to openers intensifies - oregonlive.com
by: Ronald Blum | undefined — Oregon Live 4h
Owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later.
Matt Harvey At The End
by: David Roth — Defector 4h
Early last season, Matt Harvey pitched in Queens for the first time since the Mets traded him away in 2018. Mets fans, who had hitched some heavy hopes to Harvey back when he was arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball in the early middle of the last decade, once the starting pitcher in the […
Reacting to Monday's MLB-MLBPA negotiations | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On SportsNite, John Harper tells Michelle Margaux, there's not much "buzz" emanating from MLB labor negotiations and minimal movement from either side. Harpe...
Attacking self-fulfilling prophecies and paint-by-number managing
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Mets could target two sluggers after the lockout: one of them is an old friend
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
The New York Mets have a very strong lineup, but they may not be done adding pieces to it: they have been linked with a couple of sluggers
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets Top Prospects for 2022: No. 17 Adam Oller https://t.co/UO6FMVkQjHBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: Daily Promotions for the 2022 season! Don't miss a minute of the action. Get your season tickets today at https://t.co/FuxjcC29MK #LetsRumbleMinors
-
Former @Mets player and current coach @UpperDekker with the fungo work.Minors
-
Among 149 pitchers Hank Aaron faced for a min. 25 regular season ABs, Phil Regan is one of 9 pitchers who did not give up a HR to the Hall of Famer. #Mets #LGMPhil Regan vs. Hank Aaron: 6-for-25 (.240), 1 XBH, 0 HR, 2 K Among 158 pitchers Aaron faced for a min. 25 regular season PAs, he recorded the 6th-lowest OPS against Regan (.566). #Mets #LGM https://t.co/xRpxGXozQhBlogger / Podcaster
-
🤯🤯I was today years old when I found out that the same actor who played the grown up version of Scotty Smalls (Arliss Howard) in 'The Sandlot' also plays Boston Red Sox owner John Henry in 'Moneyball' https://t.co/4E4SxvM2P6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wrote a thing about Mets 1B Pete Alonso, how he plays first base, and how you might worry about how he plays first base. It's not a quality thing - he rated well last year. It's in how he makes plays ... Hope you'll give it a read.On slides, dives, and jumps, injury risk, and the DH And how - for Pete Alonso's health, the Mets might be best served moving him into a new role more often. https://t.co/0x5VvuR3QFBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets