Mets prospect Jake Mangum on defensive focus, offensive adjustments | Mets News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

New York Mets prospect Jake Mangum explains that he finds defense just as important as offense and credits the Mets for helping him change his approach at th...

The Cold Wire
71943215_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor And Max Scherzer Continue To Represent The Players

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 33m

New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer were present in Tuesday's bargaining session, supporting the players' union.

Rising Apple
71942536_thumbnail

NY Mets best trade with the Colorado Rockies

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 56m

There have not been very many trades between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies. One of baseball’s youngest organizations, the first took place in 1995 when

WardyNYM

Mets Signing Freddie Freeman Can Cap Off Historic Offseason (New York Mets News & Rumors)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 59m

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Buster Olney’...

Shea Bridge Report

How To Fix Baseball

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 1h

I have cracked the case.

The Mets Police
71940768_thumbnail

Are Mr. Met and Mrs. Met drifting apart? Are they just friends now? The proof!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Scully, take a look at this.  Why is Mrs. Met calling Mister “best friend.”  Don’t you usually call your spouse honey or love or something?

SNY.tv
71939462_thumbnail

Mets Minors
71939282_thumbnail

Mets Top Prospects for 2022: No. 17 Adam Oller

by: Steve Sica Mets Minors 3h

No. 17 Adam Oller, RHPB/T: R/RAge: 27 (10/17/94)Ht: 6’4  Wt: 225 LBSAcquired: Rule 5 Draft, Minor League Phase (San Francisco Giants) (12/12/2019)ETA: 2022  Previous Rank: N/A2021 S

    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 4m
    New Post: Day Two of Negotiations, Still No Significant Progress https://t.co/xmvUPHspwR #Mets #LGM
    Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized 5m
    RT @MBrownstein89: ICYMI: I had the chance to speak with seven-year major league catcher Caleb Joseph for this @Metsmerized interview. Jospeh talked about his progression as a catcher, pitch framing, rob umps & his thoughts on Buck Showalter. @YYZBackstop #Mets #LGM https://t.co/RHWsdbqm6X
    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 12m
    Jacob deGrom: “He was the best teammate I never had.”
    "Wait, Hall of Famer Max Scherzer pitched for the Mets?" "No." "Then what's that autographed Mets jersey?" "Well, he signed with the Mets just before the four-year lockout. Then he retired." https://t.co/YhUCRnAWXi
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 16m
    Union moved the percent of 2-plus players to get arbitration to 75% from 80, kept the minimum salary at 775K for 2022 and moved it up slightly in subsequent years, to 805, 835, 855 and 895. It was $570,500 in ‘21, though fairly that was less than the other 3 major team sports.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 22m
    MLB was unimpressed by union offer today but intends to make a proposal tomorrow when the sides meet a third straight day. One side needs to do something bold. The one thing that may help is they are moving closer to the Feb. 28 deadline to reach a deal to start season on time.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 26m
    MLB and players union are meeting longer, and they are talking more. But they are not saying much of interest yet. Union moved a bit forward in two areas today and backward in one. Their recent moves seem to be a reaction to how little they perceive MLB is moving.
