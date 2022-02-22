- IN
How To Fix Baseball
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 1h
I have cracked the case.
Francisco Lindor And Max Scherzer Continue To Represent The Players
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 29m
New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer were present in Tuesday's bargaining session, supporting the players' union.
NY Mets best trade with the Colorado Rockies
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 52m
There have not been very many trades between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies. One of baseball’s youngest organizations, the first took place in 1995 when
Mets Signing Freddie Freeman Can Cap Off Historic Offseason (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 55m
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Buster Olney’...
Are Mr. Met and Mrs. Met drifting apart? Are they just friends now? The proof!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Scully, take a look at this. Why is Mrs. Met calling Mister “best friend.” Don’t you usually call your spouse honey or love or something?
Mets prospect Jake Mangum on defensive focus, offensive changes from college | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
New York Mets prospect Jake Mangum explains that he finds defense just as important as offense and credits the Mets for helping him change his approach at the plate from college to the minors.
Mets Top Prospects for 2022: No. 17 Adam Oller
by: Steve Sica — Mets Minors 3h
No. 17 Adam Oller, RHPB/T: R/RAge: 27 (10/17/94)Ht: 6’4 Wt: 225 LBSAcquired: Rule 5 Draft, Minor League Phase (San Francisco Giants) (12/12/2019)ETA: 2022 Previous Rank: N/A2021 S
Mets prospect Jake Mangum on defensive focus, offensive adjustments | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
New York Mets prospect Jake Mangum explains that he finds defense just as important as offense and credits the Mets for helping him change his approach at th...
New Post: Day Two of Negotiations, Still No Significant Progress https://t.co/xmvUPHspwR #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: ICYMI: I had the chance to speak with seven-year major league catcher Caleb Joseph for this @Metsmerized interview. Jospeh talked about his progression as a catcher, pitch framing, rob umps & his thoughts on Buck Showalter. @YYZBackstop #Mets #LGM https://t.co/RHWsdbqm6XBlog / Website
Jacob deGrom: “He was the best teammate I never had.”"Wait, Hall of Famer Max Scherzer pitched for the Mets?" "No." "Then what's that autographed Mets jersey?" "Well, he signed with the Mets just before the four-year lockout. Then he retired." https://t.co/YhUCRnAWXiBlogger / Podcaster
Union moved the percent of 2-plus players to get arbitration to 75% from 80, kept the minimum salary at 775K for 2022 and moved it up slightly in subsequent years, to 805, 835, 855 and 895. It was $570,500 in ‘21, though fairly that was less than the other 3 major team sports.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB was unimpressed by union offer today but intends to make a proposal tomorrow when the sides meet a third straight day. One side needs to do something bold. The one thing that may help is they are moving closer to the Feb. 28 deadline to reach a deal to start season on time.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB and players union are meeting longer, and they are talking more. But they are not saying much of interest yet. Union moved a bit forward in two areas today and backward in one. Their recent moves seem to be a reaction to how little they perceive MLB is moving.Beat Writer / Columnist
