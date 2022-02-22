- IN
Mets prospect Jake Mangum comes from family loaded with football experience
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
Mets prospect Jake Mangum grew up in a football family, and he tries to bring that sport’s mentality to the baseball field.
Mets OF prospect Jake Mangum explains how down 2019 season motivated him to change approach
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Jake Mangum was a hitting machine during his college days at Mississippi State, but his game did not immediately translate to the pro level. During the canceled 2020 minor league season, Mangum worked to change his approach at the plate.
Day Two of Negotiations, Still No Significant Progress
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association met for a second consecutive day in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday. As has been the case whenever the two sides have met since
Meeting in Jupiter, MLB and players union remain on different planets | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 58m
Faced with a deadline to salvage an on-time Opening Day, MLB and the Players Association figured to attack this week with a sense of urgency missing from the previous 2 1/2 months of these protracted
Francisco Lindor And Max Scherzer Continue To Represent The Players
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 3h
New York Mets stars Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer were present in Tuesday's bargaining session, supporting the players' union.
NY Mets best trade with the Colorado Rockies
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
There have not been very many trades between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies. One of baseball’s youngest organizations, the first took place in 1995 when
Mets Signing Freddie Freeman Can Cap Off Historic Offseason (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 4h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Buster Olney’...
How To Fix Baseball
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 4h
I have cracked the case.
My latest interview airing in about 45 minutes with Trey Cobb. Lots discussed packed into under 30 minutes. legit reasons to be excited about this reliever who's changed EVERYTHING in his pitching. With some help in the offseason from a Mets well respected young pitching coach.Shoutout Trey Cobb https://t.co/qPNBimFbyGBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Metsmerized: Gretchen Aucoin, the first female coach in Mets history, is in attendance today at minor league camp. #LGM Photo courtesy of our own @ed880. https://t.co/tzW4JWQiXbBlog / Website
RT @JesseRogersESPN: So to sum up, union feels like they moved a little just like the league did yesterday. League feels like adding money to the min is moving in wrong direction. And any movement on Super 2 that isn't the status quo is also moving in the wrong direction. We'll try again on Wed.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsDaddy2013: @JimBowdenGM NFL - 17 games (~$39k/game) NBA - 82 games (~$11k/game) NHL - 82 games (~$9k/game) MLB - 162 games (~$3,500/game) At $9k/ game, like the NHL, minimum salary would be $1.46 million. #JustSharingFacts #BowdenStoleFromDominicianTeenagersBlogger / Podcaster
From Mets minor league camp today: https://t.co/5LJZTc3bSpBeat Writer / Columnist
