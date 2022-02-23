- IN
NY Mets best trade with the Detroit Tigers
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 20m
Marcus Stroman Says Fans Called Him N-Word, Made Death Threats During Mets Tenure
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 42m
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman says he was called the N-word and subjected to death threats during his tenure with the New York Mets. "Endless death...
Marcus Stroman Calls Out Mets GM in Since-Deleted Tweet
by: Joseph Salvador — Sports Illustrated 1h
The pitcher signed a three-year deal worth $71 million with the Cubs.
8 Cheers for Gary Carter
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Standard numerical milestone acknowledgements aside, the proper anniversary to fondly recall Gary Carter would have been the 8th. He used 8-8-8-8-8. It didnt work. Or tried to.
Marcus Stroman Called Out The Mets In A Big Way
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted some words of criticism directed to the New York Mets, and deleted the tweet after a while.
Are 2022 Mets Really That Much Better Than Last Year?
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 3h
I just dont think they are that much better than the 2021 version, which, lest we forget, finished 77-85. So keep that in mind! So putting your eggs in their basket is risky.
Four Mets prospects land on FanGraphs' Top 100 list
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Francisco Alvarez is the No. 7 prospect in baseball according to FanGraphs, who also had three other Mets prospects in their Top 100: SS Ronny Mauricio (No. 44), 3B Brett Baty (No. 63), and 3B Mark Vientos (No. 64).
Mets prospect Carlos Cortes on being ambidextrous, plans for 2022 | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
New York Mets OF prospect Carlos Cortes explains how he came to be ambidextrous and what his plans are for the 2022 season.
