Buck Showalter talks MLB lockout, analytics and ownership influence | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Mets manager Buck Showalter joins Steve Gelbs, John Harper, Jerry Blevins & Todd Zeile to discuss how he's been dealing with players during the MLB lockout, how the team will utilize analytics and how he deals with ownership influence which he experienced in the Bronx. Watch more Mets Hot Stove:
Stroman: Mets ‘didn’t care’ after fans called him N-word
by: Dan Mennella — Audacy 31m
The explosive claim came after the former Mets right-hander, now with the Cubs, came under criticism from Mets fans for saying he was “beyond grateful” to be out of New York.
Looking back at Oliver Perez's Mets career | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Sal Licata and former Mets manager Terry Collins discuss Oliver Perez's Mets career. Andy remembers the day Perez was released from the Mets and thought his career was over, while Terry explains Perez's career rejuvenation. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv
MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
MLB said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday between them and the MLBPA.
Ambidextrous prospect Carlos Cortes hoping to stick with Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Carlos Cortes still sometimes breaks out his right-handed glove during pregame drills to take grounders at second base.
Ex-Mets star takes shot at team over hiring of GM Billy Eppler
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 2h
One former New York Mets star took a shot at the team this week over the recent hiring of general manager Billy Eppler.
Lockout Negotiations: MLB Spokesman Promises Game Cancellation if Deal Not Met Before Feb. 28
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3h
As new Met and Union Representative Max Scherzer left the negotiating session between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association in Jupiter, Florida on Wednesday, he
Some of the wildly exorbitant purchases MLB owners have made over the years
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 3h
But let’s focus on Max Scherzer’s car instead …
MLB says missed games will be canceled, not postponed, and players will not be paid for them | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
Major League Baseball’s nuclear winter will result in a shortened regular season if no agreement is reached on a new CBA by Monday, the deadline Rob Manfred had set to preserve the original March 31 s
RT @jerryblevins: I asked Mets Manager Buck Showalter about his approach to speaking to players with honesty and this was part of his response. This is the type of manager I would run through a wall for. #respect https://t.co/Xp7k6RRRgsTV / Radio Network
RT @CoachJakeAAllen: I am honored to announce that I have accepted a position within the New York Mets organization on their performance and rehab staff. Thank you to everyone at the University of Houston who has made these last 3.5 years so special. On to the next challenge. https://t.co/uKn1RGW61QBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: Jeremy Hefner with an 80-grade composure during this interview from 2013. @jeremy_hefner53 @kevinburkhardt @LaTroyHawkins32 @TheDA53 #Mets #LGM https://t.co/sD8mZ9Iy3aBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PitchingNinja: Ben Joyce's Ridiculous Outing. 🔥🔥⛽️⛽️ Basically, 101-103mph with a 98mph BP fastball thrown in for the F of it. 😳 https://t.co/V8m0AFEERPTV / Radio Personality
On Baseball Night in New York, @sal_licata, @martinonyc & Terry Collins look back on the Mets career of Oliver Perez https://t.co/7oKqmEzxsp ➡️ @CadillacTV / Radio Network
