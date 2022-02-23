- IN
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman: I received death threats, was called the N-word while with the Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 39m
Former New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Chicago Cubs before the MLB lockout.
The Yankees Retire Paul O'Neill's Number 21
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 4m
Honoring Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 elevates him in Monument Park but removes him from an odd fraternity of players whose numbers are out of circulation but have not been officially retired.
NY Mets prospect J.T. Ginn becomes untouchable with latest Matt Allan news
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 49m
The New York Mets farm system isn’t flush with pitching talent at the moment. So to hear Matt Allan may miss all of the 2022 season should raise some alarms. E
Stroman: Mets ‘didn’t care’ after fans called him N-word
by: Dan Mennella — Audacy 9h
The explosive claim came after the former Mets right-hander, now with the Cubs, came under criticism from Mets fans for saying he was “beyond grateful” to be out of New York.
Looking back at Oliver Perez's Mets career | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 10h
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Sal Licata and former Mets manager Terry Collins discuss Oliver Perez's Mets career. Andy remembers the day Perez was released from the Mets and thought his career was over, while Terry explains Perez's career rejuvenation. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv
MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 10h
MLB said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday between them and the MLBPA.
Ambidextrous prospect Carlos Cortes hoping to stick with Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 11h
Carlos Cortes still sometimes breaks out his right-handed glove during pregame drills to take grounders at second base.
Ex-Mets star takes shot at team over hiring of GM Billy Eppler
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 11h
One former New York Mets star took a shot at the team this week over the recent hiring of general manager Billy Eppler.
As was discussed by @sportsJC16 on the last Talkin #Mets the MLBPA does not fear a delayed start to the season with the current owners stance on CBT. It's about the CBT and a de facto salary cap.. they are close, as discussed, on everything else. https://t.co/nkHHng7SuQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ernestdove: I say start the MLB regular season on time.......with minor leaguers. Pay them $500K each and play ball.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @CorneHogeveen: Mets Best! On the 5th of June 2019 Jason Vargas pitched a gem against the Giants at Citi Field. Vargas pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just 5 hits and a walk with 8 strikeouts. In that season Vargas pitched to a solid 4.01 ERA with the Mets before he got traded to PHI https://t.co/VxguVoXnZeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @O3jfrye: @RealMikeWilbon of @PTI understands the real problem with the @MLB #shegone #overnerding @MLBNetwork @notgaetti @BobFile @twuench @BaseballScrap @billdubs @AMBS_Kernan @TracyRingolsby https://t.co/eAF7UBRvs5Blogger / Podcaster
prayers to my friends with loved ones in UkraineBeat Writer / Columnist
Tom Brennan - My # 31 Thru #50 Mets' Prospects Heading Into 2022 https://t.co/R1MbFMnKJ0 @JohnMackinAdeBlogger / Podcaster
