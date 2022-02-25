- IN
Remember 1969: Who Won: Deals of History: 1989
by: Remember1969 — Mack's Mets 3h
Four Mets Among ZiPS Top 100 Prospects
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 3m
At Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski used his ZiPS projections to amass a Top 100 prospect ranking. As noted by Szymborksi, these rankings are based upon "data from a player’s professional career." More
MLB rumors: Yankees contacted Carlos Correa before lockout; Mets interested in Freddie Freeman - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 3m
Here's a roundup of Friday's rumors as the owner-implemented lockout drags on
Champion Braves report huge profits as MLB claims teams are bad investments
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 15m
Commissioner Rob Manfred tried to claim that MLB teams are bad investments, but the Braves' financial reports shows that is simply not true.
Why Buck Showalter and the Mets are pushing to turn Francisco Alvarez & Co. into minor league winners
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 41m
Enter a new Mets front office regime and a commitment to winning at all levels, not just the major leagues.
For HoJo Mets Old Timers’ Day Has A Special Meaning
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 45m
By Jay Horwitz
Mets Chocolate Chip Mint cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 51m
So at 9:43 I got an email telling me these go on sale at noon…..clicked thru and see they are Sold Out. What is even going on in cap-land? Also we need to stop side-patch madness. Side patc…
NY Mets Rumors: Freddy Freeman isn't off the table
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 52m
It’s been a while since we’ve had New York Mets rumors to report, but that changed on Thursday afternoon when it broke that the Mets checked in on Freddie Freem
New York Mets “checked in” on NL top slugger, who is also a Yankees’ target
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
Several teams showed their interest in National League slugger Freddie Freeman before the lockout. One of them was the New York Mets
Four Mets Among ZiPS Top 100 Prospects https://t.co/AUWUDZqb9hBlogger / Podcaster
“I’ll say that the odds are close to zero that Freddie Freeman will become a Met in 2022. I actually want to say zero, but have lived long enough to understand that the universe can surprise us. But no, he’s not signing there.” #LGM ~ Andy Martino (@martinonyc)Blogger / Podcaster
Max Scherzer and Brandon Nimmo have arrived to today's meetings in Florida:TV / Radio Network
Anyway, here are the two parts of Mets Mail from earlier, on the lockout, an adjusted spring, expectations for deGrom and Scherzer, and Freeman: Part 1: https://t.co/pGol5z2Ga4 Part 2: https://t.co/OSIGlgDF3VBeat Writer / Columnist
Can't believe it took me three months to remember I already had the perfect lockout avatar.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Four Mets Among ZiPS Top 100 Prospects https://t.co/BINVCVOMJR #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
