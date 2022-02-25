- IN
Four Mets Among ZiPS Top 100 Prospects
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 3h
At Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski used his ZiPS projections to amass a Top 100 prospect ranking. As noted by Szymborksi, these rankings are based upon "data from a player’s professional career." More
Mets Organizational Depth Chart: Center Field
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 13m
Now that we’ve covered catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and corner outfield let’s finish the defensive alignment and focus on center field.Big League StarterMake n
Mets checked on Freddie Freeman before the lockout: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 45m
Could Freddie Freeman be donning a Mets uniform at the end of this owners’ lockout?
Mets, Felix Pena Agree To Minor League Deal
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have signed former Angels and Cubs right-hander Felix Pena to a minor league contract. Get more details at MLB Trade Rumors.
MLB rumors: Yankees contacted Carlos Correa before lockout; Mets interested in Freddie Freeman - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 3h
Here's a roundup of Friday's rumors as the owner-implemented lockout drags on
Champion Braves report huge profits as MLB claims teams are bad investments
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4h
Commissioner Rob Manfred tried to claim that MLB teams are bad investments, but the Braves' financial reports shows that is simply not true.
Why Buck Showalter and the Mets are pushing to turn Francisco Alvarez & Co. into minor league winners
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Enter a new Mets front office regime and a commitment to winning at all levels, not just the major leagues.
For HoJo Mets Old Timers’ Day Has A Special Meaning
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 4h
By Jay Horwitz
RT @DavidPSamson: These financials say nothing about real profits. Teams appreciate for sure but annually are not nearly as cash positive as people think. Many many teams lose cash every year. And that is a fact. Because unlike the media who may claim to know (speculate), I actually know. https://t.co/jQonNhrei6Blogger / Podcaster
Tomorrow's Grapefruit League opener for the Mets would have been a hoot.Beat Writer / Columnist
awfully tellingRob Manfred is here today. First time we’ve seen him this week.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @CorneHogeveen: Mets have signed Felix Pena to a minor league deal. Pena pitched 7 no hit innings for the Angels during their combined no hitter, in their special memorial game for Skaggs https://t.co/F6uV7WukulBlogger / Podcaster
Rob Manfred just entered the meetings.Blogger / Podcaster
Eric Orze talking shop.Minors
