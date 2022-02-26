Mike's Mets - Shifting Tides

I'm hard headed and still need someone to explain to me the benefits of a draft lottery since NBA has it and teams tank all the time with it in place. Anything for owners to avoid a salary floor I guess?

Buster Olney A lot of club staffers and agents strongly believe a draft lottery will have only a slight impact on MLB's tanking problem. What is really needed, they believe, is a more direct mechanism to compel teams to spend on payroll, rather than pocketing the money and accept the losing.