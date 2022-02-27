- IN
Making history: Elizabeth Benn hired as Mets director of Major League ops
NEW YORK -- Amid a changing landscape across baseball, the Mets have made an historic hire by bringing on Elizabeth Benn to be their director of Major League operations. Benn becomes the highest-ranking woman baseball ops employee in franchise history. An MLB employee since 2017, Benn worked for...
Benn becomes the highest ranking female baseball operations employee in Mets history.
The Mets made a historic hire on Sunday, bringing in Elizabeth Benn as the team's director of major league operations.
Benn will become the highest ranking woman to hold a baseball operations role in the franchise's history
This is a terrific write up from 2019 on Elizabeth Benn - who the #Mets just hired to be their director of Major League operations.
The #Mets hired Gretchen Aucoin to be the club's first on-field female coach & now have hired Elizabeth Benn as their highest-ranking female baseball ops employee. This is awesome to see. The Mets have made an historic hire, bringing on Elizabeth Benn to be their director of Major League operations. Benn becomes the highest-ranking female baseball ops employee in franchise history. She was previously employed in the MLB front office.
Mets hiring Elizabeth Benn as director of major league ops in historic move
