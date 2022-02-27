New York Mets

Making history: Elizabeth Benn hired as Mets director of Major League ops

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Amid a changing landscape across baseball, the Mets have made an historic hire by bringing on Elizabeth Benn to be their director of Major League operations. Benn becomes the highest-ranking woman baseball ops employee in franchise history. An MLB employee since 2017, Benn worked for...

NY Mets best trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers

NY Mets best trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 1986 New York Mets were built largely through some awesome trades. If you’ve been paying attention, you may have already seen a few written about on Rising

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 28m

by: @snytv SNY.tv 29m

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 52m

John Doht, former Mets executive, dies at 97 | Newsday

by: Jordan Lauterbach Newsday 1h

John A. Doht grew up a Yankees fan. He idolized Lou Gehrig and reveled in days of pinstripe glory. Then, on a nondescript day in January 1980, his baseball fortunes changed. Doht’s boss, Nelson Double

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1h

Greatest Pitching Duo Seasons in Mets History

Greatest Pitching Duo Seasons in Mets History

You certainly know the elite seasons by one pitcher: Seaver 1969, Gooden 1985, and deGrom 2018 -- just to name a few. But as we imagine the possibilities with two top-line starters in the future M

