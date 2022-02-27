- IN
Report: Elizabeth Benn Becomes Mets' Highest-Ranking Female Baseball Ops Member Ever
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets have reportedly hired Elizabeth Benn to serve as the team's director of major league operations, per
Reports: Mets hire 1st female dir. in baseball ops
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7s
The Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise's highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to reports.
NY Mets best trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
The 1986 New York Mets were built largely through some awesome trades. If you’ve been paying attention, you may have already seen a few written about on Rising
Mets hiring Elizabeth Benn as director of major league ops in historic move
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 28m
Benn becomes the highest ranking female baseball operations employee in Mets history.
Source: Mets make historic hire, bring in Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 29m
The Mets made a historic hire on Sunday, bringing in Elizabeth Benn as the team's director of major league operations.
Mets to hire Elizabeth Benn as director of Major League operations, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 52m
Benn will become the highest ranking woman to hold a baseball operations role in the franchise's history
John Doht, former Mets executive, dies at 97 | Newsday
by: Jordan Lauterbach — Newsday 1h
John A. Doht grew up a Yankees fan. He idolized Lou Gehrig and reveled in days of pinstripe glory. Then, on a nondescript day in January 1980, his baseball fortunes changed. Doht’s boss, Nelson Double
Making history: Elizabeth Benn hired as Mets director of Major League ops
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Amid a changing landscape across baseball, the Mets have made an historic hire by bringing on Elizabeth Benn to be their director of Major League operations. Benn becomes the highest-ranking woman baseball ops employee in franchise history. An MLB employee since 2017, Benn worked for...
