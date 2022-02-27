New York Mets

Bleacher Report
72101259_thumbnail

Report: Elizabeth Benn Becomes Mets' Highest-Ranking Female Baseball Ops Member Ever

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets have reportedly hired Elizabeth Benn to serve as the team's director of major league operations, per

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN NY Mets Blog
72102924_thumbnail

Reports: Mets hire 1st female dir. in baseball ops

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7s

The Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise's highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to reports.

Rising Apple
72102778_thumbnail

NY Mets best trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 8m

The 1986 New York Mets were built largely through some awesome trades. If you’ve been paying attention, you may have already seen a few written about on Rising

New York Post
72102207_thumbnail

Mets hiring Elizabeth Benn as director of major league ops in historic move

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 28m

Benn becomes the highest ranking female baseball operations employee in Mets history.

SNY.tv
72102181_thumbnail

Source: Mets make historic hire, bring in Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations

by: @snytv SNY.tv 29m

The Mets made a historic hire on Sunday, bringing in Elizabeth Benn as the team's director of major league operations.

CBS Sports
72101691_thumbnail

Mets to hire Elizabeth Benn as director of Major League operations, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 52m

Benn will become the highest ranking woman to hold a baseball operations role in the franchise's history

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Newsday
72101274_thumbnail

John Doht, former Mets executive, dies at 97 | Newsday

by: Jordan Lauterbach Newsday 1h

John A. Doht grew up a Yankees fan. He idolized Lou Gehrig and reveled in days of pinstripe glory. Then, on a nondescript day in January 1980, his baseball fortunes changed. Doht’s boss, Nelson Double

MLB: Mets.com
72100906_thumbnail

Making history: Elizabeth Benn hired as Mets director of Major League ops

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Amid a changing landscape across baseball, the Mets have made an historic hire by bringing on Elizabeth Benn to be their director of Major League operations. Benn becomes the highest-ranking woman baseball ops employee in franchise history. An MLB employee since 2017, Benn worked for...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets