Mets Hire Elizabeth Benn as Director of MLB Operations
by: Andrew Steele-Davis — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets have announced Elizabeth Benn as Director of MLB Operations, per Andy Martino of SNY.On a day where baseball fans again pray for an end to the current lockout, the Mets have
Mets hire Elizabeth Benn as director of major-league operations | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 30m
The Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major-league operations, making her the highest-ranking female baseball operations employee in franchise history, sources said Sunday. That is the fir
Reports: Mets hire 1st female dir. in baseball ops
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 2h
The Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise's highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to reports.
