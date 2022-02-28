New York Mets

Mets Merized
72123076_thumbnail

Derek Jeter Stepping Down as CEO, Shareholder of Miami Marlins

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Derek Jeter announced on Monday that he is no longer CEO of the Miami Marlins. According to Craig Mish of MLB Network, Jeter and the Marlins agreed to mutually part ways. The Hall of Famer is step

More Recent New York Mets Articles

nj.com
72125797_thumbnail

What’s next for Derek Jeter? Return to Yankees? Team up with Michael Jordan? Could Mets be option? - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19m

Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter stepped down as Miami Marlins CEO on Monday.

Mets Merized
72126457_thumbnail

Watch Mike Piazza Blast Home Runs Off Roger Clemens

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 31m

Look, there's no way around it -- today is going to be a tense one as MLB and the players union meet to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. We're just hours away from regular-season g

Daily News
72125328_thumbnail

Mets tab Elizabeth Benn, director of Major League Operations - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 1h

Even amid a soul-crushing lockout, the Mets created some positivity over the weekend.

Empire Sports Media
71010994_thumbnail

Mets hire Elizabeth Benn as director of Major League operations

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The Mets brought Elizabeth Benn to be their new director of major league operations. She will work, among others, with GM Billy Eppler

nj.com
72121072_thumbnail

Derek Jeter quits Marlins | Yankees legend explains shocking move - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is ending his five-year run as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
72121469_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - Once, There Were Simpler, Cheaper Times

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 3h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

The Mets Police
72119718_thumbnail

Mets Police 2000’s Week: the 2006 World Series vs. The Tigers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

I think for all of us, the 2006 World Series vs. the Tigers is unforgettable.  I still have my program!

Rising Apple
72119715_thumbnail

4 under the radar NY Mets who could play crucial roles in 2022

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

Despite a roster filled with some star power, it is depth and under-the-radar players that are the true keys to the team's success.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    To illustrate what MLB faces, and because I'm genuinely curious as to what he thinks: I put this to @BoJackson: If you were 19 years old today, would you still play both sports? Or would you see the dwindling opportunities that a minor league player has ...
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 3m
    On the night that the owners locked out the players, Dec. 1, a longtime agent texted clients with best wishes for the upcoming holidays, Happy New Year, Happy Valentine's Day, Happy Easter, etc. -- and referenced Flag Day (June 14) as the point when the season might start.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4m
    Fair point. In the end, they act as a group of 30 when all is said and done. But this is definitely a hard line of small market owners that are driving this. That's the way it was in the last few negotiations. But in the past they were talked off the ledge. Now? Maybe not.
    Matty Harris
    @Metstradamus I don't think it's fair to categorize it as "30 owners." There's civil war among the owners - the small market teams who want a lower CBT and harsh penalties, and the Cohens who want a higher CBT and more lenient penalties. The players are collateral damage right now.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Just Mets @just_mets 5m
    RT @just_mets: LIVE SPACE TONIGHT AT 7:15 🚨 • Will Opening Day start on time? • Stroman’s parting words • Offseason Part II plans • Your questions! https://t.co/KMSZREV8k5
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 7m
    To illustrated what MLB faces, and because I'm genuinely curious as to what he thinks: I put this to @BoJackson: If you were 19 years old today, would you still play both sports? Or would you see the dwindling opportunities that a minor league player has ...
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 11m
    This is very fitting for this day. Another team not wanting to spend. Probably waiting for the CBT handout. #MLB #MLBPA
    Joel Sherman
    Heard Jeter believed going into the lockout that there would be another $10M-$15M that the Marlins would spend on the 2022 roster, and that strategy evaporated during the lockout. It was central to Jeter’s decsion to leave as CEO.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets