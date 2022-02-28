Fair point. In the end, they act as a group of 30 when all is said and done. But this is definitely a hard line of small market owners that are driving this. That's the way it was in the last few negotiations. But in the past they were talked off the ledge. Now? Maybe not.

Matty Harris Metstradamus I don't think it's fair to categorize it as "30 owners." There's civil war among the owners - the small market teams who want a lower CBT and harsh penalties, and the Cohens who want a higher CBT and more lenient penalties. The players are collateral damage right now.