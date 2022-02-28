- IN
Watch Mike Piazza Blast Home Runs Off Roger Clemens
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 27m
Look, there's no way around it -- today is going to be a tense one as MLB and the players union meet to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. We're just hours away from regular-season g
What’s next for Derek Jeter? Return to Yankees? Team up with Michael Jordan? Could Mets be option? - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
Hall of Fame shortstop and former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter stepped down as Miami Marlins CEO on Monday.
Mets tab Elizabeth Benn, director of Major League Operations - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 58m
Even amid a soul-crushing lockout, the Mets created some positivity over the weekend.
Mets hire Elizabeth Benn as director of Major League operations
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The Mets brought Elizabeth Benn to be their new director of major league operations. She will work, among others, with GM Billy Eppler
Derek Jeter quits Marlins | Yankees legend explains shocking move - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is ending his five-year run as the CEO of the Miami Marlins.
Tom Brennan - Once, There Were Simpler, Cheaper Times
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Mets Police 2000’s Week: the 2006 World Series vs. The Tigers
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
I think for all of us, the 2006 World Series vs. the Tigers is unforgettable. I still have my program!
4 under the radar NY Mets who could play crucial roles in 2022
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
Despite a roster filled with some star power, it is depth and under-the-radar players that are the true keys to the team's success.
Tweets
To illustrate what MLB faces, and because I'm genuinely curious as to what he thinks: I put this to @BoJackson: If you were 19 years old today, would you still play both sports? Or would you see the dwindling opportunities that a minor league player has ...Blogger / Podcaster
On the night that the owners locked out the players, Dec. 1, a longtime agent texted clients with best wishes for the upcoming holidays, Happy New Year, Happy Valentine's Day, Happy Easter, etc. -- and referenced Flag Day (June 14) as the point when the season might start.Beat Writer / Columnist
Fair point. In the end, they act as a group of 30 when all is said and done. But this is definitely a hard line of small market owners that are driving this. That's the way it was in the last few negotiations. But in the past they were talked off the ledge. Now? Maybe not.@Metstradamus I don't think it's fair to categorize it as "30 owners." There's civil war among the owners - the small market teams who want a lower CBT and harsh penalties, and the Cohens who want a higher CBT and more lenient penalties. The players are collateral damage right now.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @just_mets: LIVE SPACE TONIGHT AT 7:15 🚨 • Will Opening Day start on time? • Stroman’s parting words • Offseason Part II plans • Your questions! https://t.co/KMSZREV8k5Blog / Website
To illustrated what MLB faces, and because I'm genuinely curious as to what he thinks: I put this to @BoJackson: If you were 19 years old today, would you still play both sports? Or would you see the dwindling opportunities that a minor league player has ...Blogger / Podcaster
This is very fitting for this day. Another team not wanting to spend. Probably waiting for the CBT handout. #MLB #MLBPAHeard Jeter believed going into the lockout that there would be another $10M-$15M that the Marlins would spend on the 2022 roster, and that strategy evaporated during the lockout. It was central to Jeter’s decsion to leave as CEO.Blogger / Podcaster
