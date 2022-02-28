- IN
How the current labor strife in MLB may have led to Derek Jeter's resignation as Marlins CEO
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron react to Derek Jeter stepping down as CEO of the Marlins and how it's all connected to the current labor negotiations.
Meulens rejoins Yanks as assistant hitting coach
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
The New York Yankees on Monday hired Hensley Meulens -- who played both the outfield and infield for the franchise from 1989 to '93 -- as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chavez from the same position in January.
Rob Manfred's deadline for MLB lockout talks was just more bullying of players | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 7m
It was shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night when Rob Manfred broke his silence to reporters camped out at Roger Dean Stadium. This was the eighth straight day of negotiations between Major League Basebal
NY Mets best trade with the Miami Marlins
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
The New York Mets have robbed the Miami Marlins plenty of times in trades. Choosing the best would be more difficult if not for how spectacular one of those tra
Elizabeth Benn named NY Mets' new director of baseball operations
by: Pete Caldera — LoHud 4h
Here are five things to know about Elizabeth Benn, named Monday as the Mets’ Director of Major League Operations.
