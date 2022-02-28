New York Mets

Kevin Kendall Rocks A GoPro at Camp

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Mets infield prospect Kevin Kendall wears a GoPro, providing you on field access from his point of view at minor league camp.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video...

How the current labor strife in MLB may have led to Derek Jeter's resignation as Marlins CEO

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker and Anthony McCarron react to Derek Jeter stepping down as CEO of the Marlins and how it's all connected to the current labor negotiations.

Meulens rejoins Yanks as assistant hitting coach

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h

The New York Yankees on Monday hired Hensley Meulens -- who played both the outfield and infield for the franchise from 1989 to '93 -- as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chavez from the same position in January.

Rob Manfred's deadline for MLB lockout talks was just more bullying of players | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

It was shortly after 6 p.m. Monday night when Rob Manfred broke his silence to reporters camped out at Roger Dean Stadium. This was the eighth straight day of negotiations between Major League Basebal

Mets News and Morning Links - 2/28/2022

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 3h

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

by: AP USA Today 5h

The New York Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric...

NY Mets best trade with the Miami Marlins

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

The New York Mets have robbed the Miami Marlins plenty of times in trades. Choosing the best would be more difficult if not for how spectacular one of those tra

Yankees Hire Hensley Meulens As Assistant Hitting Coach

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 5h

The Yankees are bringing a familiar face back to New York as the team's new assistant hitting coach, as the …

    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 2m
    Extra innings. Will there be a runner on 2nd?
    Jesse Rogers
    11:14 EST update: 10th negotiating session of the day taking place now.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 13m
    Baseball as a March Madness tournament was my suggestion during the 2020 pandemic!!!
    Joc Pederson
    Official…will play 162 games 7 innings each, 32 teams make the playoffs and everyone gets a participation trophy 🏆
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 14m
    Baseball is a game. @MLB is a business. There’s a major difference.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Matthew Cerrone @matthewcerrone 15m
    At the rate they’re going on, they’re gonna miss the days of cardboard fans in the stands…. F’n millionaires and billionaires. Figure this $hit out and keep your customers, I mean fans, happy!
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 17m
    Not for nuthin but if you expand playoffs to as many as 14 teams then what's the incentive for teams to raise payroll? Worried about luxury tax but Steve and like 4 other owners will go over. Rest will chill at the bottom and get in anyway. Even win at times with a couple arms.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mets Police @metspolice 20m
    The Phillies win 124 games. The Mets win 83 and get in. They ride JDG and Max for a month and win. I guess you guys would be happy but what are we even doing. And under such a plan, the Mets would be fools to even let those two pitch until July 1. keep them fresh LATE
    Blogger / Podcaster
