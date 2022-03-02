- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLBPA Not Backing Down From Manfred, Owners
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 46m
When the Major League Baseball Players Association was asked how long they're prepared to sit out, executive committee member Andrew Miller promptly replied."We're prepared," Miller said.A
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.
Steve Cohen and Mets are targets of MLB's proposed luxury tax - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The luxury tax, or Major League Baseball’s well-disguised salary cap, is being designed by owners to punish Steve Cohen and the Mets.
Max Scherzer explains why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of...
MLBPA prepared for lengthy lockout: 'We've seen this coming'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 52m
Hours after MLB canceled 2022 regular season games, the player's union reiterated how prepared they are for negotiations to continue and the possibility of more cancellations.
A disastrous day for baseball . . . and things could get even worse | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
Rob Manfred’s "disastrous outcome" became a self-fulfilling prophecy Tuesday when the MLB commissioner did exactly what he promised to do if a new collective bargaining agreement wasn’t agreed upon by
Embrace the greedy fans, greedy players and greedy owners
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Latest Mets News & Rumors! (MLB Season DELAYED/Freeman, Kikuchi Etc)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 2h
#NewYorkMets #MLBLockout #FreddieFreeman
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Hey NHL fans, does this MLB lockout give you a feeling like the 2004 lockout did? The NHL banged the season that year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is depressing.Newsday's Wednesday Back Page MLB cancels first two series of season @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/sf2bA5lC7xBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GrantBrisbee: I did my best to simplify the lockout situation. When you lay out what the players are actually asking for and compare it to what would be fair, it's impossible to both-sides the situation. https://t.co/rswXelmpTqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page, with a better fit. @mlb @mlbnetwork @apse_sportmedia #robmanfred #mlb https://t.co/InndomP3eYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeSilvermanBB: Associated Press photo taken by Lynne Sladky earlier this afternoon of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred at Roger Dean Stadium, where labor talks are being held. https://t.co/isAzV6P86oBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets