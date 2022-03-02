New York Mets

MLBPA Not Backing Down From Manfred, Owners

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 46m

When the Major League Baseball Players Association was asked how long they're prepared to sit out, executive committee member Andrew Miller promptly replied."We're prepared," Miller said.A

Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.

Steve Cohen and Mets are targets of MLB's proposed luxury tax - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The luxury tax, or Major League Baseball’s well-disguised salary cap, is being designed by owners to punish Steve Cohen and the Mets.

Max Scherzer explains why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of...

MLBPA prepared for lengthy lockout: 'We've seen this coming'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 52m

Hours after MLB canceled 2022 regular season games, the player's union reiterated how prepared they are for negotiations to continue and the possibility of more cancellations.

A disastrous day for baseball . . . and things could get even worse | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 1h

Rob Manfred’s "disastrous outcome" became a self-fulfilling prophecy Tuesday when the MLB commissioner did exactly what he promised to do if a new collective bargaining agreement wasn’t agreed upon by

Embrace the greedy fans, greedy players and greedy owners

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2h

Latest Mets News & Rumors! (MLB Season DELAYED/Freeman, Kikuchi Etc)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 2h

