Newsday
Mets announce ticket policy for games canceled by lockout | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

The Mets announced Tuesday night that it is offering credits or refunds to fans who had tickets to their April 2-5 games, which were canceled by commissioner Rob Manfred due to the lockout. Tickets fo

Mets News & Links
Around the Majors with Mets News and Links - 3/2/2022

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 3m

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets, R.J. Alvarez Agree To Minor League Deal

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 48m

The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever R.J. Alvarez, according to the club's transactions log at MLB.com. …

Mets Merized
MLBPA Not Backing Down From Manfred, Owners

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 3h

When the Major League Baseball Players Association was asked how long they're prepared to sit out, executive committee member Andrew Miller promptly replied."We're prepared," Miller said.A

SNY.tv
Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.

Daily News
Steve Cohen and Mets are targets of MLB's proposed luxury tax - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

The luxury tax, or Major League Baseball’s well-disguised salary cap, is being designed by owners to punish Steve Cohen and the Mets.

SNY Mets

Max Scherzer explains why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of...

SNY.tv
MLBPA prepared for lengthy lockout: 'We've seen this coming'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Hours after MLB canceled 2022 regular season games, the player's union reiterated how prepared they are for negotiations to continue and the possibility of more cancellations.

