Mets announce ticket policy for games canceled by lockout | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The Mets announced Tuesday night that it is offering credits or refunds to fans who had tickets to their April 2-5 games, which were canceled by commissioner Rob Manfred due to the lockout. Tickets fo
Around the Majors with Mets News and Links - 3/2/2022
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 3m
Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles
Mets, R.J. Alvarez Agree To Minor League Deal
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 48m
The Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever R.J. Alvarez, according to the club's transactions log at MLB.com. …
MLBPA Not Backing Down From Manfred, Owners
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
When the Major League Baseball Players Association was asked how long they're prepared to sit out, executive committee member Andrew Miller promptly replied."We're prepared," Miller said.A
Max Scherzer explains union's 'outrage' and why MLBPA is continuing the 'fight' for players | MLBPA News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
Mets pitcher and MLBPA union rep Max Scherzer discusses some of the issues the players and the owners are not seeing eye to eye on. Scherzer explains some of the things that have brewing since the last CBA including service time, playoff format and luxury tax.
Steve Cohen and Mets are targets of MLB's proposed luxury tax - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The luxury tax, or Major League Baseball’s well-disguised salary cap, is being designed by owners to punish Steve Cohen and the Mets.
MLBPA prepared for lengthy lockout: 'We've seen this coming'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Hours after MLB canceled 2022 regular season games, the player's union reiterated how prepared they are for negotiations to continue and the possibility of more cancellations.
Mets, R.J. Alvarez Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/dQXJ9SdNENBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ColinCowherd: “I’ll never watch baseball again” threats running rampant due to todays news. Just stop. You live in St.Louis and the Cards win 11 straight, Cubs are coming to town and your friends are going to the game to pound 🍻— you’ll be back. I’m old enough to remember an NFL boycott.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @tykelly11: On the plus side, I’ll have the last Postseason Mets hit forever.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @GiraffeNeckMarc: We now have 2 shortened seasons for prime Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, Jacob deGrom & many more greats. Can’t believe MLB is taking away fans abilities to watch these guys play a full season yet againBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ThereItIsJake: @Metstradamus Now you have time to finish the "other" season from a few years ago!!!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jenconnic: @Metstradamus 👎👎Blogger / Podcaster
