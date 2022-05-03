- IN
MLB players' union launches $1M fund to aid stadium staffs, other workers hurt by cancellation of games | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 11h
The Players Association is expected to deliver the next proposal to Major League Baseball in the coming week. But in the meantime, the union stepped up Friday for stadium staffs and other workers who
NY Mets best trade with the Oakland Athletics
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 11h
One of baseball’s oldest and most traveled franchises, the Oakland Athletics have made numerous trades with the New York Mets over the years. Unfirmly parked in
STS Ep. 53: Manfred, MLB Cancel Opening Week!
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 12h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Rob Manfred & MLB canceling the first two series of the season. - Cheap & hypocritical owners against the CBA. - Mets checking in on Freddie Freeman. Plus, a historic front office hire! -----------------------------------------------------
What is the CBT: MLB's luxury tax explained - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 12h
The players and owners remain far apart on proposed CBT thresholds as the lockout continues.
Mayer’s Top 50 Mets Prospects: 35-31 Features Two Potential Big League Relievers
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 13h
No. 35 JT Schwartz, 1BAge: 22 (12/19/1999)HT: 6’4, WT: 215B/T: L/RAcquired: Drafted in 4th RD of 2021 Draft - UCLAETA: 2024 Previous MMO Ranking: N/A2021 Stats (St. Lucie Mets): 25 G,
Catching OF-3B Lightning in a Catcher
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 15h
The year is 1970. Or it should be. The Mets have used a dozen of them. Not everybody who has caught for the Mets has been a catcher by trade. He may never get to be that thing.
Shocker! 3 Of The 4 Cheap **** MLB Owners That Voted Against Increasing The Luxury Tax Also Voted Against Steve Cohen's Bid To Buy The Mets Because They Are Scared Of Cohen Spending Too Much Money | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 15h
Now let's go back to November of 2020 for what felt like the longest ownership approval process in thee history of sports if not the planet.Giphy Images.Christopher Ilitch, welcome to Uncle Stevie's E...
