Jon Heyman Players union agreed to 12-team postseason but would consider at least 1 14-team option: 5-game 1st series, seed No. 1 gets bye, seeds 2/3 start w/ “ghost” wins vs seeds 6/7 (up 1-0). MLB prefers 14 teams but has said no to 5-game 1st series and ghost wins. May revisit tomorrow.