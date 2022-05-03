New York Mets

Rising Apple
NY Mets best trade with the Philadelphia Phillies

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The best New York Mets trade with the Philadelphia Phillies wasn’t actually a bad deal for either team. Both benefitted and you could even declare it a draw in

Newsday
72309270_thumbnail

MLB, players union to get back to full negotiations Sunday | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

With the second week of the regular season soon to be in jeopardy, Major League Baseball and the Players Association are scheduled to meet Sunday in Manhattan, only the second face-to-face contact bet

Daily News
72309040_thumbnail

Mets’ Max Scherzer favors playoff ‘ghost win’ - New York Daily News

by: Ronald Blum NY Daily News 2h

Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of a 14-team postseason start off a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead.

Mets News & Links
72308074_thumbnail

Press Release: Syracuse Mets Announce Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2022

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 2h

ESPN NY Mets Blog
72307676_thumbnail

MLB talks to resume Sunday; playoffs a hot topic

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Max Scherzer, a member of the union's eight-man executive committee, says the players could be in favor of radical changes to Major League Baseball's playoff format if the two sides agree to expand the field to 14 teams.

Mets 360

A list of 10 things to change in the playing and managing of an MLB game

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4h

The Mets Police
72305743_thumbnail

Purple UV Mets cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

Why are caps $45?  Why the side-patches?  Doesn’t anyone like the Mr. Met logo on a cap? NEW YORK METS MLB COLOR UV 59FIFTY CROWNED CAP $44.99

Mets Merized
72118053_thumbnail

Lockout Deadline Thread: Two Sides Will Meet Again Sunday

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 4h

UPDATE, 3/5/22 at 2:56 ESTThe union and MLB will meet once again on Sunday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He added that the union plans to give MLB written proposals to all of it

Tweets

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 8m
    That’s if Farte Moreno even wants baseball to return. #MLB #MLBPA
    Ben Verlander
    NO. WAY. Just looked at the Astros schedule and the NEW/Updated Opening Day would be IN ANAHEIM AGAINST THE ANGELS!! You’ve gotta be kidding me. My brother BACK on the mound… Shohei Ohtani… Mike Trout… THIS HAS TO HAPPEN!!!
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 14m
    I’d let Thanos punch me once a year for $10M.
    DotsNCuts
    You get offered $10M, but every year Aaron Donald hunts you down and punches you. Could be at any time, any where Are you taking the money? https://t.co/KwGyyEn9h3
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 20m
    Sooooooo if I spent the entire St. Lucie Mets home opener broadcasting the game on Twitter live feed announcing with @scottyc9 who would listen/watch?
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 27m
    Ghost wins!… REALLY!! #MLB #MLBPA #Mets #LGM
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 29m
    This is starting to get a little ridiculous, don’t you agree?! #MLB #MLBPA #Mets #LGM
    Jon Heyman
    Players union agreed to 12-team postseason but would consider at least 1 14-team option: 5-game 1st series, seed No. 1 gets bye, seeds 2/3 start w/ “ghost” wins vs seeds 6/7 (up 1-0). MLB prefers 14 teams but has said no to 5-game 1st series and ghost wins. May revisit tomorrow.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 31m
    MLB prefers shorter 3-game 1st series for TV, doesn’t like ghost wins. They took hits on ghost runner so wonder how ghost wins would be received. Could they find a 14-team compromise?
    Jon Heyman
    Players union agreed to 12-team postseason but would consider at least 1 14-team option: 5-game 1st series, seed No. 1 gets bye, seeds 2/3 start w/ “ghost” wins vs seeds 6/7 (up 1-0). MLB prefers 14 teams but has said no to 5-game 1st series and ghost wins. May revisit tomorrow.
  • More Mets Tweets