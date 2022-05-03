- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets best trade with the Philadelphia Phillies
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The best New York Mets trade with the Philadelphia Phillies wasn’t actually a bad deal for either team. Both benefitted and you could even declare it a draw in
MLB, players union to get back to full negotiations Sunday | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
With the second week of the regular season soon to be in jeopardy, Major League Baseball and the Players Association are scheduled to meet Sunday in Manhattan, only the second face-to-face contact bet
Mets’ Max Scherzer favors playoff ‘ghost win’ - New York Daily News
by: Ronald Blum — NY Daily News 2h
Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of a 14-team postseason start off a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead.
Press Release: Syracuse Mets Announce Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2022
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 2h
MLB talks to resume Sunday; playoffs a hot topic
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Max Scherzer, a member of the union's eight-man executive committee, says the players could be in favor of radical changes to Major League Baseball's playoff format if the two sides agree to expand the field to 14 teams.
A list of 10 things to change in the playing and managing of an MLB game
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4h
Purple UV Mets cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Why are caps $45? Why the side-patches? Doesn’t anyone like the Mr. Met logo on a cap? NEW YORK METS MLB COLOR UV 59FIFTY CROWNED CAP $44.99
Lockout Deadline Thread: Two Sides Will Meet Again Sunday
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 4h
UPDATE, 3/5/22 at 2:56 ESTThe union and MLB will meet once again on Sunday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He added that the union plans to give MLB written proposals to all of it
Tweets
Players union agreed to 12-team postseason but would consider at least 1 14-team option: 5-game 1st series, seed No. 1 gets bye, seeds 2/3 start w/ “ghost” wins vs seeds 6/7 (up 1-0). MLB prefers 14 teams but has said no to 5-game 1st series and ghost wins. May revisit tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
MLB prefers shorter 3-game 1st series for TV, doesn’t like ghost wins. They took hits on ghost runner so wonder how ghost wins would be received. Could they find a 14-team compromise?Players union agreed to 12-team postseason but would consider at least 1 14-team option: 5-game 1st series, seed No. 1 gets bye, seeds 2/3 start w/ “ghost” wins vs seeds 6/7 (up 1-0). MLB prefers 14 teams but has said no to 5-game 1st series and ghost wins. May revisit tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
