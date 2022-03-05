New York Mets

Mets Merized
Johneshwy Fargas Announces Return to Mets

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1h

Minor league outfielder Johneshwy Fargas announced Saturday that he's back with the Mets.He hinted at a potential reunion Thursday when he tweeted orange and blue hearts.Fargas spent the 2

Rising Apple
NY Mets best trade with the Philadelphia Phillies

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

The best New York Mets trade with the Philadelphia Phillies wasn’t actually a bad deal for either team. Both benefitted and you could even declare it a draw in

Newsday
MLB, players union to get back to full negotiations Sunday | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

With the second week of the regular season soon to be in jeopardy, Major League Baseball and the Players Association are scheduled to meet Sunday in Manhattan, only the second face-to-face contact bet

Daily News
Mets’ Max Scherzer favors playoff ‘ghost win’ - New York Daily News

by: Ronald Blum NY Daily News 5h

Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of a 14-team postseason start off a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead.

Mets News & Links
Press Release: Syracuse Mets Announce Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2022

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 5h

ESPN NY Mets Blog
MLB talks to resume Sunday; playoffs a hot topic

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6h

Max Scherzer, a member of the union's eight-man executive committee, says the players could be in favor of radical changes to Major League Baseball's playoff format if the two sides agree to expand the field to 14 teams.

Mets 360

A list of 10 things to change in the playing and managing of an MLB game

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 7h

The Mets Police
Purple UV Mets cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7h

Why are caps $45?  Why the side-patches?  Doesn’t anyone like the Mr. Met logo on a cap? NEW YORK METS MLB COLOR UV 59FIFTY CROWNED CAP $44.99

