Johneshwy Fargas Announces Return to Mets
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 1h
Minor league outfielder Johneshwy Fargas announced Saturday that he's back with the Mets.He hinted at a potential reunion Thursday when he tweeted orange and blue hearts.Fargas spent the 2
NY Mets best trade with the Philadelphia Phillies
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
The best New York Mets trade with the Philadelphia Phillies wasn’t actually a bad deal for either team. Both benefitted and you could even declare it a draw in
MLB, players union to get back to full negotiations Sunday | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 5h
With the second week of the regular season soon to be in jeopardy, Major League Baseball and the Players Association are scheduled to meet Sunday in Manhattan, only the second face-to-face contact bet
Mets’ Max Scherzer favors playoff ‘ghost win’ - New York Daily News
by: Ronald Blum — NY Daily News 5h
Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of a 14-team postseason start off a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead.
Press Release: Syracuse Mets Announce Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2022
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 5h
MLB talks to resume Sunday; playoffs a hot topic
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6h
Max Scherzer, a member of the union's eight-man executive committee, says the players could be in favor of radical changes to Major League Baseball's playoff format if the two sides agree to expand the field to 14 teams.
A list of 10 things to change in the playing and managing of an MLB game
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 7h
Purple UV Mets cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7h
Why are caps $45? Why the side-patches? Doesn’t anyone like the Mr. Met logo on a cap? NEW YORK METS MLB COLOR UV 59FIFTY CROWNED CAP $44.99
