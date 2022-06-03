New York Mets

MLB not happy with players' latest offer as talks go nowhere | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

Opening Day keeps feeling farther and farther away. That was the immediate thought after Major League Baseball came off frustrated and annoyed by the Players Association’s most recent proposal, which

Will There Even Be Baseball in 2022?

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 2h

Mike Silva discusses the real possibility about the 2022 MLB season not happening. Hear his thoughts on expanded playoffs, the current labor negotiations, and why this might not heal as quickly as 1994.

MLBPA makes new proposal Sunday, but MLB cites 'deadlock' in negotiations

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On Sunday afternoon in midtown Manhattan, the baseball season felt further away than ever.

NY Mets best trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

One might think the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have made more trades than they actually have. Although numerous deals have been struck between the two

Mets, Johneshwy Fargas Agree To Minors Deal

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 5h

Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas has returned to the Mets, the player himself announced on Twitter. (First cryptically, then more directly.) It …

MLBPA Makes First CBA Proposal Since MLB Canceled Games

by: Aaron Pags Mets Merized Online 6h

According to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, the MLBPA submitted a formal proposal to MLB owners today in Manhattan during Sunday's midday meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half.

Mets 360

Salary caps stink yet MLB owners faring quite well without one

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 8h

Lunch Time Links - Top MLB Headlines Now - 3/6/22

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 10h

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 6m
    the players want their fair share of a gargantuan pie. things are deadlocked thanks to deadbeats who disagree stand strong, @MLBPA
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 20m
  • profile photo
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 20m
    “Second worst Donald of the 80’s” #WinningTime
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 21m
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 21m
    This is not a lot of money
    Eduardo Perez
    a 2019 study determined that 40% of players earned less than $1 million in their careers, and the median earnings in that group was $357,718, and that’s before being taxed in every state in which the teams play, union fees or agents’ percentages. Per @susanslusser #MLB
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 27m
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 27m
    stopped reading at both sides
    Karl Ravech
    It is becoming increasingly apparent that we may not have a Major League season in 2022. Both sides believe they have made significant concessions to the other-each side points at the other as having not done nearly enough. As has been reported, the word of the day is deadlock.
    Adam Rubin @AdamRubinMedia 32m
  • profile photo
    Adam Rubin @AdamRubinMedia 32m
    RT @karlravechespn: It is becoming increasingly apparent that we may not have a Major League season in 2022. Both sides believe they have made significant concessions to the other-each side points at the other as having not done nearly enough. As has been reported, the word of the day is deadlock.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    John From Albany @JohnFromAlbany 32m
    RT @caseyhonigbaum: Reminder to all baseball fans out there: Support @MiLB this spring and summer. The @SyracuseMets will open their season April 5th, regardless of the lockout! https://t.co/Cf2rhR23MN
    Blogger / Podcaster
