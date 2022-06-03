- IN
MLB not happy with players' latest offer as talks go nowhere | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
Opening Day keeps feeling farther and farther away. That was the immediate thought after Major League Baseball came off frustrated and annoyed by the Players Association’s most recent proposal, which
Will There Even Be Baseball in 2022?
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 2h
Mike Silva discusses the real possibility about the 2022 MLB season not happening. Hear his thoughts on expanded playoffs, the current labor negotiations, and why this might not heal as quickly as 1994.
MLBPA makes new proposal Sunday, but MLB cites 'deadlock' in negotiations
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
On Sunday afternoon in midtown Manhattan, the baseball season felt further away than ever.
NY Mets best trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
One might think the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have made more trades than they actually have. Although numerous deals have been struck between the two
Mets, Johneshwy Fargas Agree To Minors Deal
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas has returned to the Mets, the player himself announced on Twitter. (First cryptically, then more directly.) It …
MLBPA Makes First CBA Proposal Since MLB Canceled Games
by: Aaron Pags — Mets Merized Online 6h
According to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post, the MLBPA submitted a formal proposal to MLB owners today in Manhattan during Sunday's midday meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half.
Salary caps stink yet MLB owners faring quite well without one
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8h
Lunch Time Links - Top MLB Headlines Now - 3/6/22
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 10h
Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines.
the players want their fair share of a gargantuan pie. things are deadlocked thanks to deadbeats who disagree stand strong, @MLBPABeat Writer / Columnist
“Second worst Donald of the 80’s” #WinningTimeBeat Writer / Columnist
This is not a lot of moneya 2019 study determined that 40% of players earned less than $1 million in their careers, and the median earnings in that group was $357,718, and that’s before being taxed in every state in which the teams play, union fees or agents’ percentages. Per @susanslusser #MLBBlogger / Podcaster
stopped reading at both sidesIt is becoming increasingly apparent that we may not have a Major League season in 2022. Both sides believe they have made significant concessions to the other-each side points at the other as having not done nearly enough. As has been reported, the word of the day is deadlock.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @caseyhonigbaum: Reminder to all baseball fans out there: Support @MiLB this spring and summer. The @SyracuseMets will open their season April 5th, regardless of the lockout! https://t.co/Cf2rhR23MNBlogger / Podcaster
