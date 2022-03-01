MLB Sets 162 Game Season Deadline for Tuesday

Word is MLB has offered $228M luxury tax threshold for 2022, an 8.6 percent rise from $210M in ‘21. That seems reasonable. Also still have to work out CBT years 2-5, bonus pool, minimum salary (they were close there), international draft, draft lottery (very close there).

Jon Heyman MLB Negotiation Suggestion of Day (semi regular feature): Split difference and make luxury tax threshold $229M (MLB is at $220M, union $238M). $9M is cost of No. 4 starter! As one baseball person pointed out about CBT, “We’re not even talking about $, we’re talking about space.”