MLB Sets 162 Game Season Deadline for Tuesday

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 43m

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that MLB and the MLBPA met Monday, and MLB has put a new deadline in place. MLB has now said that if the two sides come to an agreement by the end of Tuesday

SNY.tv
Bobby Valentine on playing against Thurman Munson, the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson debut in jeopardy | Munson Awards

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine relates an incredible story about playing against Thurman Munson in the Cape Cod League as a high school senior and the legacy of the late Yankees catcher. He also expresses concern that the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's MLB debut, could be in jeopardy if...

Newsday
Yankees president Randy Levine blames MLB, players for lack of agreement | Newsday

by: Erik Boland Newsday 2h

Calling Major League Baseball’s current situation "horrible" and later saying "shame on all of us" for the stalemate that has caused the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season, Yan

Mets News & Links
Ulti-Met Collections: Episode 3

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 4h

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

SNY.tv
Yankees president Randy Levine on 'embarrassing' lockout: 'This is a horrible situation'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On Day 96 of the MLB lockout, Yankees president Randy Levine became the first MLB club official to speak on the record about the lockout and its negotiations.

Rising Apple
NY Mets best trade with the San Diego Padres

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

A large percentage of the trades discussed in terms of “the best” in New York Mets history are ones where the other team came out as the loser. The best trade w

Metro News
Amid MLB lockout, CBT talks, some clubs ‘afraid’ of big-spending Mets owner Steve Cohen | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5h

Steve Cohen appears to be impacting the thought process of some MLB team owners during the lockout.

nj.com
Yankees president Randy Levine pleads for players, owners to end labor war: ‘This is a horrible, horrible situation’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Yankees president Randy Levine was a guest on Michael Kay's ESPN Radio show on Monday.

