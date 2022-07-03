- IN
NY champs Nelson, Wilson honored at Thurman Munson Awards
by: Elizabeth Muratore — MLB: Mets 59m
NEW YORK -- After going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic, the 42nd annual Thurman Munson Awards were live on Monday night at Chelsea Piers in New York City. This year, two prominent New York baseball figures were honored: former Yankees reliever Jeff Nelson and former Mets outfielder Mookie
Around the Majors with Mets News and Links - 3/8/2022
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 3h
MLB Sets 162 Game Season Deadline for Tuesday
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 5h
Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that MLB and the MLBPA met Monday, and MLB has put a new deadline in place. MLB has now said that if the two sides come to an agreement by the end of Tuesday
Bobby Valentine on playing against Thurman Munson, the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson debut in jeopardy | Munson Awards
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine relates an incredible story about playing against Thurman Munson in the Cape Cod League as a high school senior and the legacy of the late Yankees catcher. He also expresses concern that the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's MLB debut, could be in jeopardy if...
Yankees president Randy Levine blames MLB, players for lack of agreement | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 6h
Calling Major League Baseball’s current situation "horrible" and later saying "shame on all of us" for the stalemate that has caused the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season, Yan
Ulti-Met Collections: Episode 3
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 8h
Yankees president Randy Levine on 'embarrassing' lockout: 'This is a horrible situation'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9h
On Day 96 of the MLB lockout, Yankees president Randy Levine became the first MLB club official to speak on the record about the lockout and its negotiations.
NY Mets best trade with the San Diego Padres
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 9h
A large percentage of the trades discussed in terms of “the best” in New York Mets history are ones where the other team came out as the loser. The best trade w
