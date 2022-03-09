New York Mets

Mets News & Links
Mets Spring Training Highlights - 1 Year ago today - March 9th

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 2h

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

Mets Minors
International Draft Details Emerge From CBA Negotiations

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 12m

One of the key bargaining points in the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations is the institution of an International Draft. Currently, the Rule 4 draft includes players from the United Stat

Mets News & Links
Go On-Field with Brandon McIlwain

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 14m

Empire Sports Media
MLB wants to create the “Steve Cohen tax”; Mets owner is OK with it

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 36m

MLB wants to crreate a fourth tier of luxury tax penalties directly aimed at the New York Mets' owner, Steve Cohen, who accepts it

Mets Daddy

Mets Fans Should Take MLB Lockout Very Personally

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 37m

As the lockout continues, it is becoming increasingly clear this isn’t just about trying to get the best possible deal for the owners. It is also about limiting just how much Steve Cohen can …

The Mets Police
Darryl Strawberry hits the clock

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

If you’re of a certain age you knew what I was talking about from that vague title.  If you’re young and think Pete Alonso is good at baseball…BEHOLD Now that’s a great call…

Deadspin
MLB owners sure seem afraid of Steve Cohen

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 1h

Why else would they propose a third tier to the luxury tax?

Barstool Sports
MLB Owners Are Apparently Looking To Add A 4th Luxury Tax Penalty To Punish Baseball's Super Spenders (AKA The Cohen Tax) But Steve Cohen Has Already Let It Be Known He's Fine With It If It's Good For Baseball | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

h/t Mets new beat writer Jon HeymanLook at Uncle Stevie doing whatever he can to bring America's Pastime back to the people and maybe even save the damn sport. What a man! What a leader! What a goddam...

Mets 360

Wednesday catch-all thread (3/9/22)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. At first glance this seems like a great idea.

