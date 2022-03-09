The Mets Are Not Done Adding Talent In 2022

Option 2 is so painfully obviously the best option. After 2020 only six players were offered the QO Gausman & Stroman accepted it Bauer, Realmuto and Springer were not affected LeMahieu stayed with NYY This is an easy trade to not overhaul the dynamic of the sport

Tim Healey Options: 1. Int'l draft starts in '24, draft-pick compensation system goes away 2. No int'l draft, draft-pick comp stays 3. Draft-pick comp goes away, PA agrees to mull int'l draft. If it doesn't agree to int'l draft by Nov. 15, MLB can opt out of CBA after the 2024 season