- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Goldberg to market the Mets!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hey the Mets brought in Goldberg! Oh wait, it’s not that Goldberg. It’s this guy. I wonder if he will take over the New Fonts initiative that was floated last fall. Goldberg’s …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Cohen: Liking tweet criticizing MLB's negotiating style was unintentional
by: Josh Goldberg — The Score 14m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen found himself in hot water on Wednesday after appearing to "like" a tweet that was critical of Major League Baseball's negotiating tactics during the ongoing lockout. Cohen told the New York Post's Joel Sherman the incident was "totally unintentional." He added he...
Sources Say MLB Owners Will Not Accept Any Offer From The Players Because They Want To Have The Upper Hand (Source = Steve Cohen's Twitter Likes) | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 41m
Welp, we have officially reached the Twitter Likes Watching stage of this lockout. Good times! I would personally rather be watching guys with uniform numbers in the 70s and 80s play baseball during a...
Mets' Steve Cohen 'Likes' Tweet Calling Out MLB's CBA Negotiating Tactics
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 53m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made
Mets owner Steve Cohen ‘likes’ tweet shading MLB owners
by: Ryan Glasspiegel — New York Post 1h
We sadly never got to observe George Steinbrenner in the social media era, but Mets owner Steve Cohen is our consolation prize.
Steve Cohen likes tweet MLB won't accept offer from players
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen was in social media controversy again on Wednesday, liking a tweet that said MLB will never accept an offer from the players on a new CBA.
Mets Outhustle Reds “LWOS All-Time Tournament”
by: Matt Graves — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
José Reyes and Tom Seaver led the New York Mets to an 11-4 victory against the Cincinnati Reds in the LWOS All-Time Team Tournament.
The Mets Are Not Done Adding Talent In 2022
by: Curt Bishop — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets had quite a busy offseason before the MLB lockout hit. They had signed Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, and Max
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
players are doing all they can to get a fair cut. owners are doing all they can to prevent it and the union shifted their numbers toward the middle again today “both sides” simply has no legs anymore@TimothyRRyder Tim they are both being bargaining ****, to be clearBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“We were listening to baseball radio on the way to school and I never got to say goodbye to him.” J.J. Niekro’s father, Joe, died when he was 8. His uncle, Phil, died in 2020. Now he’s carrying on the family’s name with them in his heart. https://t.co/qopH1ZYhfABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Option 2 is so painfully obviously the best option. After 2020 only six players were offered the QO Gausman & Stroman accepted it Bauer, Realmuto and Springer were not affected LeMahieu stayed with NYY This is an easy trade to not overhaul the dynamic of the sportOptions: 1. Int'l draft starts in '24, draft-pick compensation system goes away 2. No int'l draft, draft-pick comp stays 3. Draft-pick comp goes away, PA agrees to mull int'l draft. If it doesn't agree to int'l draft by Nov. 15, MLB can opt out of CBA after the 2024 seasonMinors
-
None of these are appealing to Union, so no wonder league sources call this a “major structural roadblock.”Options: 1. Int'l draft starts in '24, draft-pick compensation system goes away 2. No int'l draft, draft-pick comp stays 3. Draft-pick comp goes away, PA agrees to mull int'l draft. If it doesn't agree to int'l draft by Nov. 15, MLB can opt out of CBA after the 2024 seasonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DALLASBRADEN209: Translation: I PERSONALLY am not scared. It’s these other owners who are scared of me. I don’t give a damn about a 4th tax tier. I’m here to spend money. That was me telling on the other owners. https://t.co/0DzvuRVhVgTV / Radio Personality
-
Pitchers getting their fielding practice in.Minors
- More Mets Tweets