NY Mets best trade with the Seattle Mariners is still waiting to happen

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The best trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Seattle Mariners will not be the deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz. Ask enough Mets fans, you’ll fi

Newsday
72452654_thumbnail

MLB cancels two more series, but gap narrows in bargaining between teams and players' union | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 16m

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, increasing pressure on locked out players and appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule. MLB announce

MLB: Mets.com
72452352_thumbnail

Statement from Commissioner on state of CBA negotiations

by: N/A MLB: Mets 28m

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today: “In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field...

Sportsnaut
72451550_thumbnail

Why New York Mets should sign Mike Foltynewicz and Archie Bradley

by: Robbie Stratakos Sportsnaut 59m

The New York Mets made a splash this offseason, but there are still moves to make that could put them over the top. Here are two more players who could help.

The Cold Wire
69054225_thumbnail

Steve Cohen Is The Ideal Owner For Fans

by: Curt Bishop The Cold Wire 2h

  As the MLB lockout stretches into its 98th day, the two negotiating parties continue to try and hash things out and get a new CBA signed to end

The Score
72449483_thumbnail

Cohen: Liking tweet criticizing MLB's negotiating style was unintentional

by: Josh Goldberg The Score 2h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen found himself in hot water on Wednesday after appearing to "like" a tweet that was critical of Major League Baseball's negotiating tactics during the ongoing lockout. Cohen told the New York Post's Joel Sherman the incident was "totally unintentional." He added he...

Barstool Sports
72448542_thumbnail

Sources Say MLB Owners Will Not Accept Any Offer From The Players Because They Want To Have The Upper Hand (Source = Steve Cohen's Twitter Likes) | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

Welp, we have officially reached the Twitter Likes Watching stage of this lockout. Good times! I would personally rather be watching guys with uniform numbers in the 70s and 80s play baseball during a...

Bleacher Report
72448147_thumbnail

Mets' Steve Cohen 'Likes' Tweet Calling Out MLB's CBA Negotiating Tactics

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 3h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made

Tweets

  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 1m
    The union chose to go with “cancel.”
    MLBPA Communications
    Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: https://t.co/XLnAvwkFpm
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 4m
    Preparing myself for the LLWS.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 4m
    Rob Manfred cancelled two more series after the owners and players could not come to an agreement that would end the MLB lockout. https://t.co/OuKZt1z2tW
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 7m
    The chance was slim, but this is still a gigantic dissapointment. We'll get with the Nationals and figure out how to get our $ back. Then we'll reach out to all the fans that purchased and give you a refund. We were really looking forward to this trip. Such a bummer.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 8m
    The owners have the leverage because they know that local TV contracts don't call for rebates until roughly 25 games are lost (per Rosenthal). It's like the tweet Cohen *accidentally* liked in regards to the negotiations: that MLB doesn't want to accept an offer from the PA.
    (((EugeneFreedman)))
    Because their end game is always to add one more thing to the deal to tilt it in their favor or they are going to cancel all of April. https://t.co/sNK4fUFqhC
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 8m
    MLBPA should have thought about that before they rejected all 3 deals.
    Chelsea Janes
    Others have made this point before, but I think it bears repeating given that some of the 162 games are now actually definitely cancelled probably: now players have to negotiate salaries and service time, too. It doesn’t get easier from here.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
