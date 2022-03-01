- IN
MLB lockout update: ‘Saddened’ Rob Manfred cancels more games | How it affects Yankees - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10m
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that another two series would be canceled as lockout negotiations stall once again.
MLB cancels two more series, but gap narrows in bargaining between teams and players' union | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 17m
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, increasing pressure on locked out players and appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule. MLB announce
Statement from Commissioner on state of CBA negotiations
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 28m
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today: “In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field...
Why New York Mets should sign Mike Foltynewicz and Archie Bradley
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets made a splash this offseason, but there are still moves to make that could put them over the top. Here are two more players who could help.
NY Mets best trade with the Seattle Mariners is still waiting to happen
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The best trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Seattle Mariners will not be the deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz. Ask enough Mets fans, you’ll fi
Steve Cohen Is The Ideal Owner For Fans
by: Curt Bishop — The Cold Wire 2h
As the MLB lockout stretches into its 98th day, the two negotiating parties continue to try and hash things out and get a new CBA signed to end
Cohen: Liking tweet criticizing MLB's negotiating style was unintentional
by: Josh Goldberg — The Score 2h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen found himself in hot water on Wednesday after appearing to "like" a tweet that was critical of Major League Baseball's negotiating tactics during the ongoing lockout. Cohen told the New York Post's Joel Sherman the incident was "totally unintentional." He added he...
Sources Say MLB Owners Will Not Accept Any Offer From The Players Because They Want To Have The Upper Hand (Source = Steve Cohen's Twitter Likes) | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
Welp, we have officially reached the Twitter Likes Watching stage of this lockout. Good times! I would personally rather be watching guys with uniform numbers in the 70s and 80s play baseball during a...
Mets' Steve Cohen 'Likes' Tweet Calling Out MLB's CBA Negotiating Tactics
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 3h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made
The union chose to go with “cancel.”Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: https://t.co/XLnAvwkFpmBeat Writer / Columnist
Preparing myself for the LLWS.Blogger / Podcaster
Rob Manfred cancelled two more series after the owners and players could not come to an agreement that would end the MLB lockout. https://t.co/OuKZt1z2tWBlogger / Podcaster
The chance was slim, but this is still a gigantic dissapointment. We'll get with the Nationals and figure out how to get our $ back. Then we'll reach out to all the fans that purchased and give you a refund. We were really looking forward to this trip. Such a bummer.Super Fan
The owners have the leverage because they know that local TV contracts don't call for rebates until roughly 25 games are lost (per Rosenthal). It's like the tweet Cohen *accidentally* liked in regards to the negotiations: that MLB doesn't want to accept an offer from the PA.Because their end game is always to add one more thing to the deal to tilt it in their favor or they are going to cancel all of April. https://t.co/sNK4fUFqhCBlogger / Podcaster
MLBPA should have thought about that before they rejected all 3 deals.Others have made this point before, but I think it bears repeating given that some of the 162 games are now actually definitely cancelled probably: now players have to negotiate salaries and service time, too. It doesn’t get easier from here.Beat Writer / Columnist
