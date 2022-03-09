New York Mets

Around the Majors with Mets News and Links - 3/10/2022

New York Post
72458320_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom’s determination made big Mets impression on Anthony Banda

by: Mike Puma New York Post

When the lefty reliever reflects on his two-week stint with the Mets, he’s most proud of the fact he got to call Jacob deGrom a teammate.

ESPN: White Sox Report
72352184_thumbnail

184 games (and counting?): How MLB's cancellations could rock the playoff races

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

Mismatched schedules will wreak havoc on this baseball season -- even if more games aren't lost. Here's how it could impact your team.

WardyNYM

MLB LOCKOUT STATUS LIVE! (MLB & MLBPA Negotiations Part 2)

by: WardyNYM

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...

Mets Merized
71794842_thumbnail

MLB Cancels Two More Series as Lockout Negotiations Remain Deadlocked

by: Alexis Farinacci

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced the cancellation of two more series from the 2022 regular season schedule as the lockout negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA remain deadlocked. It was

SNY Mets

MLB Insider confirms baseball will delay Opening Day even further | Andy Martino | SNY

by: SNY

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino has the latest on the negotiations between the league and the MLBPA. Martino cites the recent hold up of tying of direct draft p...

Mike's Mets
72454074_thumbnail

A Couple of Shout-Outs

by: Mike Steffanos

I'll be back soon with a regular post, but I wanted to take a minute to give some love to a couple of worthwhile ventures.

Amazin' Avenue
72453514_thumbnail

Rob Manfred removes more games from baseball calendar after league, players can't reach a deal

by: Vasilis Drimalitis

Opening Day has been pushed back until April 14 at the earliest.

    John From Albany @JohnFromAlbany 10m
    Around the Majors with Mets News and Links - 3/10/2022 https://t.co/MuNccHmxxj #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 18m
    I agree with the gist of this. For all the big talk from MLB, a 162-game season still feels possible.
    Dan Asnis
    @timbhealey And whats to say if they come to a deal on Friday or Saturday what to say MLB the games are restored restored or rescued and have to use my credit from the mets to repurchase the affected games from my 20 pack. Nothing is really set in stone it is just pissing match with MLBPA🤪
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 18m
    One of these days Jon is going to forget the delete the part of the text that says "Hey Jon, please tweet this -- thx, Jerry Reinsdorf."
    Jon Heyman
    While there’s a very vocal minority of players dead set against an international draft, and players have stuck together so far, many baseball people predict if this drags on players will begin to question why they are giving up pay/service time to save the corrupt current system.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 19m
    If this leads to more solidarity with labor, more respect and credibility for leaders like @max_scherzer, then it is not all a waste. Keep it up @MLBPA. We're with you. I can go without baseball until your demands are met. #PeopleBeforeProfits #NotMeUs
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 22m
    One of the real silver linings to this lockout is that certain people, mostly journalists, are showing their whole ****. Nobody is going to have a shred of respect for the crony stenographers for MLB after this.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 51m
    "To see somebody who is already at the top and just continuing to work hard, I was like, ‘That is f–king awesome.’ " https://t.co/us9Jhz5F2U via @nypostsports
    Beat Writer / Columnist
