New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
Mookie Receives Thurman Munson Award

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Mookie Wilson discusses receiving the Thurman Munson Award and what Munson meant to the game of baseball and New York. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for o...

Mets News & Links
Lunch Time Links - Top MLB Headlines Now - 3/10/22

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) Mets News & Links 35s

Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles

Sports Illustrated
Francisco Lindor Says Discussion on International Draft is About ‘How to Divide Players’

by: Joseph Salvador Sports Illustrated 4m

The shortstop is just the latest player to voice his opinion on the matter.

Elite Sports NY
MLB, Players reach agreement on international draft — for now

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 12m

MLB, Players reach agreement on international draft -- for now first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mets Merized
Lockout Thread: Progress Made On International Draft

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 17m

UPDATE: 3/10/22, 11:24 AMJeff Passan of ESPN reports that Major League Baseball and the Players Association have an agreement that they will continue their discussion on the International Draf

SNY.tv
Francisco Lindor says MLB push for international draft was designed to 'divide players'

by: @snytv SNY.tv 18m

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor opened up on Thursday about the league's push for an international draft during lockout discussions.

WardyNYM

MLB LOCKOUT STATUS LIVE! (MLB & MLBPA Negotiations Part 3)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 18m

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 14K!Mets Free Age...

Mets 360

Mets 2022 projections: Pete Alonso

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 40m

Mets Minors
Mets Top Prospects for 2022: No. 9 Dominic Hamel

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 56m

9. Dominic Hamel, RHPB/T: R/R  Age: 23 (3/2/99)Ht: 6’2  Wt: 206 LBSAcquired: Drafted in the 3rd round of the July 2021 Amateur DraftETA: 2024  Previous Rank: N/AStats (FCL Mets):

Tweets

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 2m
    If MLB and the players union get it done today, and there’s no reason they won’t at this point, there still will be a 162 game season. Plan has been to make up games on off days and at the end of the schedule (but it may take a doubleheader or 2)
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 2m
    I’m going to see The Batman in a few hours. This may be a day for the books.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    yes indeed. Max Scherzer in particular has been very clear about how important this is.
    Travis Sawchik
    I could see the structure of the pre-arb pool being a sticking point. Players are going to want that to grow and set a precedent. Owners haven't moved off the flat sum concept. I'd expect the overall dollar gap to narrow this afternoon. Will it be enough?
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 5m
    RT @_JoeSeppi: Jeff Passan MLB 🤝 Locked out
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 7m
    Wow, @JeffPassan got hacked. What timing.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 8m
    get the coffee brewing if that’s the case!
    Jon Morosi
    Free agency could open by *tonight* if there is a CBA agreement today, Tom Verducci just reported on @MLBNetwork.
