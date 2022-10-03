- IN
Some Mets players arguing against MLB offer to end lockout
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 18m
According to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman, there are “a couple” Mets players concerned or arguing against MLB’s current CBT offer as the lockout continues.
NY Mets best player to wear number 10
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 53m
Thinking about the best Mets player who has worn the number 10 was tough. I have very vivid memories of Endy Chavez robbing Scott Rolen's home run in Game 7 of
Lockout Thread: Owners Make Proposal, Set 3 PM Deadline
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 58m
UPDATE: 3/10/22, 1:51 PMKen Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the following is in the latest MLB proposal:Luxury thresholds - $230 million to $244 over the five-year dal (increase o
MLB, players union come to an agreement on international draft | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
Day 99 of the lockout began with some early optimism Thursday morning when Major League Baseball and the Players Association came to a resolution on the issue of the international draft, clearing the
MLB, union agree to July 25 deadline to determine international draft’s future; paving the way for a CBA deal
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
MLB and the Players Association removed a giant roadblock in collective bargaining agreement (CBA) ngotiations on Thursday
Why David Wright didn't make this writer's Mets Mt. Rushmore | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
John Harper and Jim Duquette both named their players who made their Mets Mt. Rushmore list. Duquette and Harper had similar names on the list except one of them didn't have David Wright on there and he explains why. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About...
MLB lockout: Players, league agree to deal on international draft - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
The draft, suddenly an obstacle to a deal, has been resolved for now.
Lunch Time Links - Top MLB Headlines Now - 3/10/22
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — Mets News & Links 3h
Mets News and Links to the Latest Headlines. Links to the Major MLB and Mets Sites as well as Mets Blogs. Mets Player Profiles and Prospect Profiles
Question - where were these owners when the Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, etc were running their payrolls completely wild for all of those years? Finally, the Mets have an owner who is willing to be market competitive with the payroll, and NOW they want to do something about it?Blogger / Podcaster
STOP THE COUNTTeam votes are coming on now (delivered by player reps) and so far they are in favor. So far players are going against the executive council. https://t.co/rbGrAyd9hyBlog / Website
*Steve Cohen buys Mets after decades of fan suffering* MLB: Money is now illegal.Word is there are a couple Mets players concerned about the CBT, and one or two are arguing against accepting the MLB offer. Mets look destined to pay the biggest tax, and it’s possible they are concerned fourth tier relax could inhibit spending.Blogger / Podcaster
