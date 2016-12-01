- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Richard Herr - So Whaddya Think? - 7
by: Richard Herr — Mack's Mets 54m
... played TJ at second and he got a .333 average out of him. Nobody else on the Mets had that kind of average over any appreciable number of at-bats.” “True.” “C ...
Tweets
-
Dear lord they're awful, Lincoln is lucky that he fell asleep.Watching the Jets right now is a Christmas nightmare.Blogger / Podcaster
-
My holiday is ruined.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is F'ing stupid, and I'm tweeting this as I'm wearing a sweater that has Santa Claus on it.Dear Jewish Family: This Holiday Season, Let Christmas Win https://t.co/728Djim6oH https://t.co/3a81w4XCvcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good to know I can be the graphic designer for the FBIHappy holidays from the #FBI https://t.co/l9VoIbQXnxBlogger / Podcaster
-
I mean, this one's pretty obvious for me: Rougned Odor and Rougned Odor.Blogger / Podcaster
-
cc: @sushigrade26. Vince McMahon will dose someone with colloidal silver in an attempt to make a Smurf wrestler, probably a cruiserweightBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets