New York Mets White Sox: Should David Robertson Be Traded to ...

Fox Sports
David-robertson-mlb-texas-rangers-chicago-white-sox.vresize.1200.630.high.0

White Sox: Should David Robertson Be Traded to The Mets?

by: Etheria Modacure/FanSided via Southside Showdown Fansided Fox Sports 1h

... on to New York. More from Southside Showdown According to , the Mets haven’t privately ruled out targeting Robertson in a traded. With current pr ...

Tweets